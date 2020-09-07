WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1
WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.
Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.
3 things I learned:
1—West Virginia has a starting quarterback. It might have been the widely expected result, but West Virginia now formally has its starting quarterback in redshirt junior Jarret Doege. It was the most anticipated news release for the football team all off-season and the Mountaineers now have their starter for when they take the field in the season opener against Eastern Kentucky. The battle pitted Doege against fellow quarterback Austin Kendall since the season ended and after all of fall camp, two full-scrimmages and another partial one, the call was made to tab the former as the starter.
Doege carried all the momentum into the off-season after leading the Mountaineers to wins in two of the three games he started, both of which came on the road. But none of that mattered in the competition, as ultimately it simply came down to which signal caller was the most successful in his opportunities and to put it bluntly Doege led the team to more points.
That’s not to say that Brown doesn’t have faith in Kendall, as he expressed complete confidence in the backup, but the program is moving forward with Doege and he will be given a long leash. Doege has the confidence of the team and the coaching staff and will look to build on his finish to last year.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news