WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—West Virginia has a starting quarterback. It might have been the widely expected result, but West Virginia now formally has its starting quarterback in redshirt junior Jarret Doege. It was the most anticipated news release for the football team all off-season and the Mountaineers now have their starter for when they take the field in the season opener against Eastern Kentucky. The battle pitted Doege against fellow quarterback Austin Kendall since the season ended and after all of fall camp, two full-scrimmages and another partial one, the call was made to tab the former as the starter.

Doege carried all the momentum into the off-season after leading the Mountaineers to wins in two of the three games he started, both of which came on the road. But none of that mattered in the competition, as ultimately it simply came down to which signal caller was the most successful in his opportunities and to put it bluntly Doege led the team to more points.

That’s not to say that Brown doesn’t have faith in Kendall, as he expressed complete confidence in the backup, but the program is moving forward with Doege and he will be given a long leash. Doege has the confidence of the team and the coaching staff and will look to build on his finish to last year.