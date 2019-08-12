1—West Virginia continues to be creative with the roster. It was telling in itself that the usually informative Neal Brown essentially sidestepped my question when I asked about punting by replying “yeah, next question.” Well, that question has gotten at least a little bit more interesting after the Mountaineers again used creative means to add to the roster at a position of need. West Virginia previously had only a pair of true freshmen on the roster at the punter spot in Kolton McGhee and Leighton Bechdel but has changed that almost overnight by hitting the graduate transfer market. The program had a need for a punter with college level experience and the coaches were able to add former LSU specialist Josh Growden to the roster in order to fill it.

Growden, a native of Australia, had just entered his name into the transfer portal at the end of July but now has found a home in Morgantown just a little over a week later. An all-SEC freshman performer after averaging 41-yards per kick in 2016, he has served as the ‘pooch’ punter for the Tigers the past two seasons and has downed 47 of his 96 total career kicks inside the 20-yard line. The benefits are obvious in that the program is adding a player at a position of concern that will be eligible immediately and has already booted the ball at the highest level of college football in the rugged SEC.