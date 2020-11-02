WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—Bouncing back. For as bad as things felt for his West Virginia team after the loss to Texas Tech, we’re on the opposite side of the coin after the demolition of No. 16 Kansas State. The game finished 37-10 and it would be fair to say that it really wasn’t even that close as the Mountaineers controlled this one pretty much from mid-way through the second quarter.

This wasn’t the West Virginia team we’ve seen over the last couple weeks, instead it was a focused group that finally got out of its own way to deliver knockout punch after knockout punch to the visitor. The defense was again center stage, holding Kansas State to 10 points and allowing only 225 yards in the process. The Wildcats could only muster 41 yards rushing on 28 attempts, a paltry 1.8 average on those toes. The West Virginia defense almost outscored Kansas State entirely due to a pick six by Dylan Tonkery that effectively ended any chance at a comeback attempt.

The Mountaineers forced freshman Will Howard into three interceptions, after he had only thrown one all season, and continue to swarm around the football. If not for one play near the end of the first half, this group would have played almost a near perfect game.