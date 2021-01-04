WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—Tshiebwe is gone. Only the second McDonald’s all-American in the history of the West Virginia basketball program is no longer with the team at the turn of the New Year. And just in case you were holding your breath for any sort of reunion this season between the two, well safely exhale.

“No, absolutely not. No return,” veteran head coach Bob Huggins said.

Tshiebwe played only 10 games this season and simply didn’t look like the same player as he did in his breakout true freshman campaign. The trademark motor wasn’t there, and he struggled with foul trouble and consistency while on the floor. He averaged 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds across his appearances but had seemingly turned the corner with his best on the floor effort to date in what would turn out to be his final game in a West Virginia uniform this season against Northeastern.