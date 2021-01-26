WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—Layoff, so what? After two weeks since the last time West Virginia had played a basketball game, the Mountaineers returned with two games in as many days. Sitting at 9-4 it was a critical stretch for a team that was still adjusting to some roster adjustments and a different style of basketball. Throw a COVID-19 outbreak on top of it that left the team with four healthy players and you can see why there would be some concern. Well, it seems that was misplaced.

West Virginia raced Kansas State off its own floor for the largest road victory since joining the Big 12 Conference on the back of its defensive play and then turned around and simply outscored No. 10 Texas Tech in an 88-87 game that had it all.

The Mountaineers finished at 1.294 points per possession while connecting on 57-percent of their overall shot attempts and 63-percent from three. That combination with at least 88-points has only happened five other times in school history and the last time it occurred was in an 89-83 win over Rutgers in 2007.