WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—A wild week of basketball. West Virginia finished a wild week winning a game that they probably shouldn't have and losing one that they likely should have won. After a thrilling rally to beat Texas Tech 88-87 Monday, the Mountaineers blew a second half lead and fell to Florida 85-80 inside the Coliseum.

The Mountaineers now sit at 2-1 since returning from the two-week layoff from COVID-19 issues in the program but if there is a silver lining it's that the two wins were both in conference play. West Virginia continues to struggle on the defensive end, as opponents have been able to get the ball into the middle of the floor and either get to the rim or kick it out for open step-in shots.