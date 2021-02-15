WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—A big win, a loss that hurts. West Virginia started the week off with a bang going on the road and completing the season sweep of No. 7 Texas Tech. It was the first time that the Mountaineers had beaten a top ten team on the road since 2016 at Virginia and the first time they had done it in a conference game since 2010 at Villanova.

Needless to say, it was a marquee win a major momentum boost for a team that played without one of its leading scorers in senior guard Taz Sherman. But basketball can turn quickly and that's exactly what happened in their next meeting with Oklahoma.

West Virginia had multiple chances to win the game but couldn't close it out falling 91-90 in heartbreaking fashion in double overtime.