WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—Road warriors. West Virginia rallied from 19-points down for the second time this season in a conference road game to beat Texas 84-82. It was another impressive notch in the belt for this Mountaineers basketball team on the resume as they continue to move up the seed line. This was a game that felt like it was over with the Longhorns leading 62-43 early in the second half, but unlike many of us at home this Mountaineers team didn’t quit. They were able to outscore the Longhorns 35-14 in order to take the lead 78-76 and then were able to gut things out down the stretch for the win.

It was a gutty, impressive win on the road against the No. 12 team in the nation. It also avenged an earlier season loss to the Longhorns in gut-wrenching fashion with a game-winning three. Texas had multiple attempts to tie or win the game at the end, but West Virginia was able to hold on and win.