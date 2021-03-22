WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—The season is over. Admit it, when West Virginia rallied from a 14-point deficit to take a 53-52 lead with 9:47 left against Syracuse, you thought the Mountaineers were going to find a way to close it out? It's O.K. to do it, because as a beat writer I thought the same. We've seen this team overcome five different 10+ point deficits for wins this season and it seemed all the momentum was moving in the favor of the Mountaineers.

That's what we get for thinking, huh? West Virginia simply didn't have enough to get it done and credit Syracuse for making some big shots down the stretch. The Mountaineers dreams of an NCAA Tournament title are over after being bounced out of the Round of 32 in a 75-72 loss to the No. 11 seed Orange.

This just felt like the year with the parity across college basketball and the way that this West Virginia team rallied through adversity that they'd have a great shot at a run. That was further magnified when they were awarded a No. 3 seed and had a half of the bracket that you would have begged to get a few weeks before.