WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—We could be waiting a while for NBA decisions. West Virginia has already gotten clarity on the situation with forward Derek Culver as he’s signed with an uncertified agent and will not be returning to Morgantown for another season. As for the remaining decisions from sophomore guard Deuce McBride, senior guard Taz Sherman and junior guard Sean McNeil? Well, that could take a while.

The date to withdraw from the NBA Draft has been set as July 7, which means hypothetically head coach Bob Huggins could be holding his breath until late into the summer before receiving news on the core of his roster. Typically, those decisions have to be made in May but due to the havoc caused by COVID-19, the process is extending much further than normal.

It’s not an envious spot for coaching staffs who must wait for their players to make decisions on their futures, while trying to recruit and weigh out what their rosters could look like the following year. Think of the dilemma that Huggins is currently in considering he only has one open scholarship at the moment but could still lose the entire core of his team from a season ago.