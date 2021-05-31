Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—And so it begins. We’ve been waiting for well over a year and the wait is officially over June 1. West Virginia and college football programs across the country will be welcoming prospects back to campus as the dead period which had been in place since March 12, 2020 will be no more. That means visits to campus, face-to-face interaction with coaches and camps are all set to become staples of the summer circuit once again after a very different recruiting cycle a year ago.

I can’t state enough how big this upcoming month is going to be when it comes to the West Virginia recruiting class as the Mountaineers are set to host essentially the bulk of their top targets on the board for official visits and many others for unofficial trips and camps.

Things will kick off June 1 for the first camp since the 2019 season and with those the Mountaineers will welcome two quarterbacks of interest to throw in front of the coaches in Camden (N.J.) Woodrow Wilson quarterback Devin Kargman and Owensboro (Ky.) Daviess County signal caller Joe Humphreys. Those won’t be the only quarterbacks throwing either as the Mountaineers look to fill that spot.