Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—Week starts off big, but could get bigger. West Virginia opened the week with a massive commitment from Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage cornerback Jacolby Spells. The 5-foot-11, 176-pound, cornerback chose the Mountaineers over his fellow finalists Miami and Indiana largely off the relationship he established with the coaches.

Spells also held offers from Florida, Penn State, Texas A&M, Auburn, Michigan State, Arkansas, Kentucky, Pittsburgh and Virginia, among others but the comfort level he felt in Morgantown on his official visit June 4-6 was the difference.

Tight ends coach Travis Trickett was the lead recruiter here with an assist from co-defensive coordinator ShaDon Brown and those two simply outworked the other schools on his list with their efforts.

Spells is a massive get for many reasons I've already outlined, but the week could be even bigger by the time things are through.