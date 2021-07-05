 WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1
Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.

Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.


3 things I learned:

The West Virginia Mountaineers continue to add to the 2022 recruiting class.
The West Virginia Mountaineers continue to add to the 2022 recruiting class.

1—Week starts off big, but could get bigger. West Virginia opened the week with a massive commitment from Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage cornerback Jacolby Spells. The 5-foot-11, 176-pound, cornerback chose the Mountaineers over his fellow finalists Miami and Indiana largely off the relationship he established with the coaches.

Spells also held offers from Florida, Penn State, Texas A&M, Auburn, Michigan State, Arkansas, Kentucky, Pittsburgh and Virginia, among others but the comfort level he felt in Morgantown on his official visit June 4-6 was the difference.

Tight ends coach Travis Trickett was the lead recruiter here with an assist from co-defensive coordinator ShaDon Brown and those two simply outworked the other schools on his list with their efforts.

Spells is a massive get for many reasons I've already outlined, but the week could be even bigger by the time things are through.

