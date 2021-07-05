Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1
WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.
Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.
3 things I learned:
1—Week starts off big, but could get bigger. West Virginia opened the week with a massive commitment from Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage cornerback Jacolby Spells. The 5-foot-11, 176-pound, cornerback chose the Mountaineers over his fellow finalists Miami and Indiana largely off the relationship he established with the coaches.
Spells also held offers from Florida, Penn State, Texas A&M, Auburn, Michigan State, Arkansas, Kentucky, Pittsburgh and Virginia, among others but the comfort level he felt in Morgantown on his official visit June 4-6 was the difference.
Tight ends coach Travis Trickett was the lead recruiter here with an assist from co-defensive coordinator ShaDon Brown and those two simply outworked the other schools on his list with their efforts.
Spells is a massive get for many reasons I've already outlined, but the week could be even bigger by the time things are through.
