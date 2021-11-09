David Long collects first NFL interception

This week against the Los Angeles Rams, Long hauled in his first-ever NFL interception, going along with six total tackles.

The sixth-round pick in 2019 and a former Mountaineer, he has grown into one of the Tennessee Titans' top defensive players. Through nine weeks, he leads the Titans with 66 total tackles, and has tallied double-digit tackles in a game twice.

2021 has been a major success for David Long.

Embed content not available

Long wasn't the only former Mountaineer playing in the NFL this weekend. The following players were on NFL rosters for Week 9:

Tavon Austin, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: Played seven snaps in a 9-6 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: Did not play.

Rasul Douglas, CB, Green Bay Packers: Totaled four tackles in a 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Fields, LB, Cleveland Browns: Played 15 special teams snaps in a 41-16 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mark Glowinski, OG, Indianapolis Colts: Played 32 snaps in a 45-30 win over the New York Jets.

Will Grier, QB, Dallas Cowboys: Did not play.

Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Las Vegas Raiders: Played 15 special teams snaps in a 23-16 loss to the New York Giants.

David Long Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans: Intercepted one pass, defended two others and totaled six tackles in a 28-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Kenny Robinson, S, Carolina Panthers: Played 31 snaps in a 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots.

Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: Did not play (bye week).

Quinton Spain, OG, Cincinnati Bengals: Played 77 snaps in a 41-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Trevon Wesco, TE/FB, New York Jets: Hauled in two receptions for 16 yards in a 45-30 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Kevin White, WR, New Orleans Saints: Played 28 snaps in a 27-25 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Kyzir White, LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Tallied eight tackles in a 27-24 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Daryl Worley, CB, Detroit Lions: Did not play (bye week).