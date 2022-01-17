DE Jenkins impressed with West Virginia official visit
Lawrenceville (N.J.) Notre Dame defensive end Jayson Jenkins took an official visit to West Virginia over the weekend and was able to learn a lot about what the program had to offer.
Jenkins, 6-foot-6, 257-pounds, had already taken official visits to Pittsburgh and Boston College but this was his first time being in Morgantown and it exceeded his expectations.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news