DE Martin developing in backup role with West Virginia football

West Virginia knew coming into this year that young defensive linemen were going to need to elevate their game behind the first team unit.

And if the first game is any indication, redshirt freshman Sean Martin seems prepared to do just that.

Martin, 6-foot-5, 280-pounds, played a grand total of 17 snaps for the Mountaineers at the defensive end spot and helped alleviate some of the concerns behind starter Taijh Alston.

“That was good to see. I was happy with that,” coordinator Jordan Lesley said.

The Bluefield native was limited to only a total of three defensive snaps a season ago in mop up duty but seems poised for a much larger role in year two. Some of that has been triggered by his work in the weight room where Martin has positioned himself to make an impact by improving his overall strength.

“I really had to dedicate myself working out. Not going home as much, get two workouts a day and get stronger,” he said.

While Martin is most likely an interior defensive lineman down the line, for now he is able to utilize his skill set to cause disruption on the edge given where he is at in his development.

“He’s able to use his length and now has the strength to do that. His improvement has been accelerated over the last three weeks which has been fun to coach and fun to watch,” Lesley said.

For Martin, that improvement simply stems from his approach and how he has gone about preparing. He has focused on doing the right things and that has led to him seeing the field.

The move to defensive end is one that has taken some adjustments for Martin, but he does belief that things don’t come as fast as it did on the inside and there is more time to adjust. Going against what will likely be an NFL Draft pick in Jaelyn Duncan was certainly a welcome to college football moment.

“After the first drive I just felt comfortable playing the game I just wasn’t really nervous. The first two plays opened my eyes a little bit,” he said.

Martin understands how to use his hands at this level but is still rounding the rest of his game into form. But being able to come into a game and perform at a high level without the defensive line missing much is certainly a good start as he continues to develop.

And Martin is enjoying the ride.