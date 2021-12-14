DE Redwood changes plans, commits to West Virginia football
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill defensive end Asani Redwood planned to wait out his recruitment and not sign a letter of intent until the traditional February date.
But plans change.
Redwood, 6-foot-4, 245-pounds, is coming off a dominant season leading his team to a state championship in Georgia Class 7A, the highest classification.
He finished the year with 19 sacks and 43 tackles for loss, the first total being a school record for a single season.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news