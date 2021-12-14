Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill defensive end Asani Redwood planned to wait out his recruitment and not sign a letter of intent until the traditional February date.

But plans change.

Redwood, 6-foot-4, 245-pounds, is coming off a dominant season leading his team to a state championship in Georgia Class 7A, the highest classification.

He finished the year with 19 sacks and 43 tackles for loss, the first total being a school record for a single season.