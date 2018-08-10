Defensive line taking shape under training staff assistance
The message was clear this offseason for West Virginia’s defensive line.
After an inconsistent performance last season which resulted in West Virginia having the worst rush defense in the Big 12 last season, allowing 204.2 yards per game, the team’s defensive line unit has bulked up heading into the 2018 season in an effort to not repeat last year’s misfortunes.
“We’ve put on a lot of healthy weight,” junior defensive end Reese Donahue said. “Mike (Joseph) has done some great things in the weight room.”
