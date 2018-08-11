What are you waiting for because the deal is only around while supplies last!

Will Grier has experienced an off-season of accolades.



A Heisman Trophy campaign, being named Big 12 Pre-Season Offensive Player of the Year, magazine covers and being featured on countless award watch lists are just some of what has accompanied it.

And it's well deserved, considering what he has done at the college level to date.

But what makes the senior quarterback so impressive?

Some of his teammates that routinely go against Grier in practice seemed to be a good starting point that allowed him to roll up almost 3,500 yards and 34 touchdowns in just over ten games.

There are obvious things when watching Grier play such as his arm strength and ability to make all the necessary throws on the football field but it’s the other aspects that make him such a difficult match up.

Redshirt junior linebacker David Long has gone against Grier for several years and there is one aspect of his game that truly sets him apart from other signal callers he’s faced off with.

“I like to try to get in people’s heads and Will never shows any reaction,” he said. “I hate that.”

It takes a special kind of mental makeup to handle the quarterback spot in college football because you’re often tasked with never getting too high or too low while leading the rest of the team. Grier has displayed that and more as his teammates have come to know him for this aspect.

“I’d say his swagger. You never see him panic and it doesn’t matter what the situation is,” fellow teammate senior safety Dravon Askew-Henry said. “When you’re a quarterback and you have your own swag and confidence that is all you need.”

While Grier doesn’t use his words to express how he’s feeling on the football field, there is no doubting his overall competitive edge and it’s something his teammates sometimes experience.

Like Long, Askew-Henry also has been known to try to dig at opposing quarterbacks throughout games and he’s seen how while he can’t get a rise out of Grier he does often get something else.

“I’m back there guard David (Sills) and I say ‘Will throw it to me’. He won’t say anything back but he’ll throw it at me eventually,” he said. “He’s ready to move on to the next play.”

Some of the little things also are part of the mixture that has helped make Grier a difficult match up for opponents from the way he’s able to disguise plays and then look off defenders. But those little things aren’t naturally engrained, it simply comes from the work he puts into the game.

“The way he prepares behind the scenes is what separates him,” Long said.

And both defenders are just happy that Grier is on their side heading into his senior year.

“That’s what every team wants,” Long said.