WVSports - Despite down year, Tshiebwe had large impact on WVU success

West Virginia is officially down a man, and a big one at that — in the physical sense and in the basketball sense.

The program announced Friday that junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe was stepping away due to personal reasons.

Tshiebwe was among the Mountaineers’ most impactful players last season as a freshman, leading the team in scoring and rebounds. But this year, he has regressed dramatically.

In 10 games this season, Tshiebwe ultimately ranked fifth on the team in points per game (8.5) and second in rebounds per game (7.8). And while those numbers aren’t exactly troublesome, they are far from the ones that made him an All-Big 12 player.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said Friday that Tshiebwe would not be returning to the Mountaineers this season but, statistically, the team may wish he was. While he had his share of struggles this year, Tshiebwe ranked among the top on the team in an advanced metric called win shares: a statistic that estimates a player’s contribution in terms of wins, according to Sports Reference.

Developed by Bill James of “Moneyball” fame, total win shares are developed by calculating offensive and defensive win shares — which take into account total performances on each side of the ball and then performances in only wins — and adding them together.

This stat generates, in a nutshell, how many wins a specific player’s performance generates for their team.

Tshiebwe’s performance this season has resulted in one win share for the Mountaineers, which makes him the third-highest contributor for the West Virginia men’s basketball team this season. Only Miles McBride and Derek Culver finished ahead of him.

It’s also important to note that Tshiebwe has the third-highest win shares total on the team, despite not cracking the top five in minutes per game.

Now that Tshiebwe is out of the rotation, things look awfully thin at his position. Here are the total win shares this season for WVU’s big men:



