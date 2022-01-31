Despite late push, West Virginia falls to Baylor

A career-high 29 points from Taz Sherman could not snap West Virginia's losing streak. The Mountaineers came out on the losing end Monday night, falling 81-77 to the Baylor Bears.

With the loss, West Virginia's losing streak now stands at six games.

The Mountaineers quickly found themselves struggling to stay afloat as Baylor went up by double digits early. Players like James Akinjo and Jeremy Sochan, who weren't available when the two teams met two weeks ago, played a pivotal role from the game's first few minutes.

A quick run of 3-pointers from the Mountaineers trimmed the deficit and put the team in striking distance, but WVU still couldn't go ahead. The team's persistence would soon payoff however as an 8-0 run gave West Virginia their first lead of the game with 3:16 remaining in the first half.

Ultimately, the Mountaineers would go end the half on a 16-1 run, entering halftime with a 39-31 lead. The team shot 41.7% from the 3-point line in the first half — a much stronger showing than that of Baylor (2-for-13).

West Virginia remained on top for much of the second half, with Sherman's play being a major reason why. Still, the Bears were able to wrestle the lead away from the Mountaineers around the five minute mark, and the two teams were neck-and-neck as the clock ticked down.

With 3:27 remaining in regulation, a Matthew Mayer jumper took the lead back for Baylor — the last lead change of the game. The Bears would ultimately build enough distance to come away with the slim 81-77 lead.