Despite second-half resurgence, West Virginia falls to Texas Tech

For West Virginia, Saturday's game was not a sweet homecoming.

Despite scoring all 20 of their points in the second half, the Mountaineers could not overtake Texas Tech, falling 23-20.

The Red Raiders connected on a field goal in the game's final minute to take the lead. West Virginia's offense has an opportunity to make a play, but could not advance the ball down the field before time expired.

West Virginia saw plenty of successes during the second half, a change of pace from a weak first half of play.

Despite forcing an interception on defense during the game’s opening drive, West Virginia struggled to make much of anything during the first half. On the other hand, Texas Tech running back SaRodorick Thompson quickly rushed for two touchdowns in the first quarter, giving the Red Raiders a 14-0 lead.

The score remained during the second quarter as neither team could budge. The first half ultimately would end as Texas Tech kicker Jonathan Garibay connected on a 33-yard field goal as the clock expired.

West Virginia running back did his best to turn things around, ultimately rushing for a touchdown on the opening drive of the third quarter. Kicker Casey Legg would add a field goal on the following possession, narrowing Texas Tech’s lead to 17-10.

Later in the quarter, quarterback Jarret Doege guided the Mountaineers down the field on a six play, 86-yard drive that resulted in an Isaiah Esdale touchdown reception. Texas Tech was able to counter with a field goal, heading into the fourth quarter clinging to a 20-17 lead.

Legg responded, knotting the score at 20, after making a 28-yard field goal with four and a half minutes remaining in the game. Texas Tech would counter by burning the clock and nailing a 32-yard field goal with 18 seconds remaining.

Doege connected with Esdale to bring the Mountaineers out near midfield, but could not get the Mountaineers in the end zone before the clock struck zero.

Doege ended the afternoon going 25-of-33 passing for 318 yards. Esdale and Winston Wright each tallied more than 100 yards receiving.

Defensively, Sean Mahone led the Mountaineers with 10 tackles.