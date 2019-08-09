You could have easily made a list of West Virginia football players that needed to show signs of improvement from the spring to the start of fall camp.

Left tackle Colton McKivitz, a lynchpin on the line and a player that considered foregoing his final season of college football for the NFL, is one that universally wouldn’t have been included.

In fact, he, an offensive lineman, was the player selected for several pre-season magazines across the college football landscape.

That’s why it makes what the redshirt senior did over the summer all the more impressive.

After playing at a high level in the spring, McKivitz took it on himself to be ever better. There were some nudges from the coaching staff but he wanted to take that next step in his progression.

So he did.

The most experienced returning player on the offensive line, McKivitz has been a three-year starter for the Mountaineers and made the switch from right to left tackle in the spring. That didn’t stop him from realizing that he could indeed make strides to become a better player.

“I thought he was pretty good in the spring and I think he really strives to be better than pretty good. He strives to be great,” head coach Neal Brown said.

McKivitz was selected as a first team all-Big 12 selection in the pre-season but was named a workout warrior for his efforts in the weight room multiple times over the summer and graded out the highest of anybody on the offensive or defensive lines in that regard.

The Ohio native has gotten noticeably thicker and stronger, a testament to how locked in he has been despite his standing on the offensive line and team as a whole.

Leaders are not determined by assignment but more their actions, and McKivitz has improved in that department as well over the course of the summer.

Not typically a vocal player, McKivitz took the lead during the player led practices in the summer to help the younger offensive linemen on the team adjust. That meant stepping outside of his comfort zone.

“He’s a really hard worker. He’s kind of the guy that sets the tone by how hard he works. What he does instead of what he says,” position coach Matt Moore said. “We’ve worked really hard since we’ve been here about getting him to develop to be more vocal and he’s done a good job.”

It’s an area he has embraced in fall camp as well by serving as a mentor and the tone setter for the entire offensive line, particularly those that haven’t gone through the rigors of the practices.

“Start off getting on them right now,” he said.

But where exactly did the highest-graded returning player on the offensive line and by far the most decorated played on the unit need to improve on the field? It has shown itself in practice already.

“I think his pass set. I think he has less wasted movement, plays with better bend and his first step is more explosive,” Brown said. “He’s stronger at the point of contact.”

Now, McKivitz is indeed set to be included on a list – but this one represents the players that made the most gains and improvements from the spring. It’s a testament to where he is at mentally and exactly the type of example that a young football team looking for leaders needs.

Also a reinforcement that he made the correct decision to return to West Virginia instead of opting to go professional to clean up some of the areas of his overall game.

As for McKivitz himself? He just wants to go back to work.

“It’s just another camp and that’s kind of the way you have to attack it,” he said.