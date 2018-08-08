Devonshire provides latest after WVU visit
Aliquippa (Pa.) cornerback Marlin Devonshire doesn’t typically say a lot about his recruitment but he did open up some following a visit to West Virginia.
Devonshire, 5-foot-11, 175-pounds, visited West Virginia for the annual Showtime Event and it was another opportunity for the talented cornerback to spend time with the coaching staff. The Mountaineers were the first school to extend an offer to him and things have developed from there.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news