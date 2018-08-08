Aliquippa (Pa.) cornerback Marlin Devonshire doesn’t typically say a lot about his recruitment but he did open up some following a visit to West Virginia.

Devonshire, 5-foot-11, 175-pounds, visited West Virginia for the annual Showtime Event and it was another opportunity for the talented cornerback to spend time with the coaching staff. The Mountaineers were the first school to extend an offer to him and things have developed from there.