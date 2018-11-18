Perhaps Dana Holgorsen described it best.

“It’s disappointing,” the eighth year head coach said.

Disappointing in the sense that West Virginia held a 17-point halftime lead over Oklahoma State and even a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and couldn’t close the game.

Disappointing that the offense was only able to generate ten points in the second half, three of which were gifted on a turnover.

Disappointing that an improved defense surrendered more yards and points in the second half alone than they had in six and seven entire games previously in the year.