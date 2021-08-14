Doege has made ‘great strides’ heading into fall

Last Saturday’s practice was the first to welcome members of the media in attendance, and the sentiment that Doege looked sharp was shared by many.

“I think he’s made great strides,” Parker said Saturday, “we really do as a staff as well.”

According to offensive coordinator Gerad Parker, the redshirt senior quarterback hitting the practice field this fall is a much different one then the one who struggled in last season’s Liberty Bowl.

Jarret Doege’s ineffectiveness rendered him to the bench during West Virginia’s last game of the 2020 season.

Doege is entering what looks to be his second full year as the starting quarterback for the Mountaineers, but his performance at times during his first year left much to be desired.

He’s seemingly been a strong performer, throwing for more than 2,500 yards last season, but the team’s results weren’t fully there. A 6-4 season capped with being benched in the final game of the year left a sour taste in the mouths of many, but Doege seems to be aware of that, turning it into fuel as he enters preseason camp.

“He has worked on his game — physically and mentally — and then his body,” Parker said. “I think you see he’s changed his body type some. He’s honed himself.”

Parker’s remarks echoed those made by head coach Neal Brown on Friday afternoon, who said that Doege is around the same weight he played at last year but his body fat percentage is under 10%.

Also plaguing Doege last season was what could only be described as an occasional lack of confidence. Parker says that Doege’s mindset is also a noticeable difference.

“He’s become a leader, and he knows what that means … leadership is exhausting,” Parker said. “It is because you don’t get a day off when you’re in those modes.”

“The players at their age, I don’t know if they realize that,” Parker later added. “He’s realizing it in a good way because, in his position, he has to be a strong leader for us. I think he is.”