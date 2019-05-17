West Virginia has added another transfer quarterback to the program in Bowling Green product Jarret Doege but there are still plenty of things left to unpack.

Doege, 6-foot-3, 205-pounds, spent his first two years of college football with the Falcons throwing for 4,041 yards and 39 touchdowns against 15 interceptions over the course of 17 starts. He completed 63-percent of his passes during that two-year span.

But the question now becomes whether Doege is going to be able next fall or this one.