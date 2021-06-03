West Virginia has placed an emphasis on defense with its transfer portal additions but what could that mean for what the Mountaineers look like in 2021?

Old Dominion point guard Malik Curry gives West Virginia a true on the ball guard that can not only get to the rim and score but distribute the rock. He averaged 15.7 points per game while leading his team in both steals and assists which makes him an ideal fit for what head coach Bob Huggins wants on the perimeter out of his guards.

“Malik can score the ball, especially around the rim, as well as playing pressure defense on the other end of the court,” he said.