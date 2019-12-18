The early signing period has arrived and here is a running tally of which prospects have signed their letters of intent with West Virginia football. These will be listed as the faxes come into the Puskar Center by newest first.

Jordan White, OL, 6-3, 300, Hyattsville, Md./DeMatha Catholic HS Played offensive guard for coach Bill McGregor at DeMatha Catholic High … earned All-WCAC Capital Division First Team honors … will participate in the Maryland Crab Bowl between the best players in Baltimore and Washington D.C. on Dec. 21… helped lead DeMatha to a 7-4 record, No. 2 ranking in Washington D.C. Metro area, No. 4 ranking in Maryland and a No. 39 national ranking … as a junior in 2018, helped lead DeMatha to an 8-3 record, advance to the WCAC Capital Division Championship, a No. 4 ranking in Maryland and a No. 39 national ranking … three-star rating by ESPN, rivals and 247Sports … ranked No. 34 offensive guard nationally by rivals, No. 50 by ESPN and No. 55 by 247Sports … No. 24-rated prospect in Maryland by rivals, No. 26 by ESPN and No. 27 by 247Sports … also offered by Georgia Tech, LSU, Maryland, Ole Miss, Syracuse and Wisconsin.

Charles Finley, TE, 6-4, 215, Irvington, N.J./DePaul Catholic HS Played tight end, outside linebacker and defensive end for coach John McKenna at DePaul Catholic … earned a spot on the SFC’s United White Second-Team Offense in the Super Football Conference in 2019 … helped the Spartans to an NJSIAA Non-Public Group 3 State Championship in 2019 … registered 29 receptions for 366 yards and seven touchdown receptions in his senior season … also contributed on defense … tallied three catches for 44 yards in the state championship game against Mater Dei … recorded a touchdown catch in DePaul’s 35-21 win over Donovan Catholic in the state semifinals … registered a pair of multi-touchdown games against Pope John XXIII and Seton Hall Prep to begin his senior season … rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports … ranked as the No. 24 tight end by ESPN … also received offers from Boston College, Maryland, Pitt and Rutgers.

Reese Smith, WR, 5-11, 180, Danville, Ky./Boyle County HS A four-year starter for coach Chuck Smith at Boyle County High … three-time All-State First Team as a receiver … Advocate Messenger Male Athlete of the Year … led Boyle County to a 14-1 record and the Class 4A state championship game … ended his high school career as the only player in the history of Kentucky high school football to finish in the top five in career interceptions (26) and career touchdown receptions (64) … led team with 150 receiving yards and nine tackles in state championship game … career numbers show 4,378 yards receiving, 214 rushing and 65 touchdowns … averaged 90.5 yards per game for his four-year career … as a defensive back, recorded 185 career tackles … 62 receptions for 1,501 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior … averaged 26.5 yards per catch with a long of 96 yards, which went for a score … 45 tackles and seven interceptions as a senior … received all-state honorable mention honors on defense … 1,173 yards on 53 catches with 20 touchdowns as a junior … 1,041 yards on 50 catches with 15 touchdowns as a sophomore in helping Boyle County to the Class 3A state championship and a 14-1 record … 661 yards on 36 catches with nine touchdowns as a freshman … also a 1,000-point scorer in basketball and a standout state champion track athlete … three-star ranking from ESPN, rivals and 247Sports … 247Sports ranked him No. 135 at wide receiver and No. 10 in Kentucky … rivals also ranked him No. 10 in Kentucky, while ESPN’s ranking comes in at No. 11 in the state … went to the same high school as West Virginia coach Neal Brown … also offered by Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Tennessee and Wake Forest.

Zach Frazier, OL, 6-3, 296, Fairmont, W.Va./Fairmont Senior HS Played on the offensive line for coach Nick Bartic at Fairmont Senior High … captained the Polar Bears to a 12-1 record and an appearance in the Class AA state semifinals … did not allow a sack in his senior season … helped the Fairmont Senior offense record 239.5 (rushing) and 205.9 (passing) averages as a senior, with 75 total touchdowns … also recorded a fumble recovery for a touchdown in 2019 … captained the Class AA All-State First Team offense in 2019 … led the Polar Bears to the Class AA state championship as a junior, earning an undefeated record of 14-0 … paved the way for the FSHS offense to rush for 140.4 yards per game and 24 touchdowns, as well as pass for 258.7 yards per game and 44 touchdowns … Class AA All-State First Team and All-USA West Virginia First Team Offense in 2018 … led school to state championship and 12-2 record as a sophomore, while earning all-state first team and All-USA West Virginia Second Team Offense honors … also named Class AA All-State Special Honorable Mention as a freshman in 2016 … three-time heavyweight wrestling state champion (2017-19) … three-star rating by ESPN, rivals and 247Sports … ranked the No. 2 prospect in West Virginia and No. 7 center in the country by rivals … rated as the No. 3 in-state prospect by ESPN … 247Sports ranked him as the No. 1 West Virginia prospect and No. 12 center nationally … also offered by Louisville, Stanford, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.