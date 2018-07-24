Efficiency has been the buzzword all off-season when it comes to the West Virginia offense.

And for good reason.

While the Mountaineers could be a considered a good offense a season ago, in order to take the next step and become a great one they must improve in several areas.

The Mountaineers finished 20th in total offense at 459 yards per game and 22nd in scoring at 34.5 points per contest.

Not bad, but when you compare those totals to conference opponents Oklahoma (45.1 points, 579 yards per game) and Oklahoma State (45.0 points, 568.9 yards per game) then you have quite a mountain to climb.