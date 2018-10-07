Perhaps the biggest tackle in the Kansas game came from the person you’d least expect to make it.

West Virginia had drove the ball to the shadow of the goal line before a four-yard loss put the offense at the Kansas six facing a third and goal to go situation mid-way through the second quarter.

Quarterback Will Grier dropped back and fired a pass to the right as the appropriately named Kansas cornerback Hasan Defense snared the ball intended for Gary Jennings and took off down the sideline.

It had all the makings of trouble.