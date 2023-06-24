West Virginia didn’t have to travel far to fill the vacant coaching role in Morgantown by tabbing assistant Josh Eilert as the interim head coach for the 2023-24 season.

It was a decision that the West Virginia administration reached after discussing the opening with basketball minds across the country given both the timing and the current state of the roster.

Eilert has worked with the basketball program for the past 15-seasons where he has served in a number of roles. He handled a wide variety of duties, including directing WVU’s wing and post players, on- and off-campus recruiting, on-court scouting, opponent scouting, film preparation, scheduling, coordinated the day-to-day internal operations of the basketball program, travel arrangements, camps, film exchange, fundraising and other special projects.

This past season, Eilert moved into a coaching role as an assistant coach and served as an interim assistant coach during the 2016-17 season. The assistant was a key part to the coaching staff given his connections to the current roster as well as his understanding of the game.

“Josh Eilert is the right person to lead our men’s basketball program next season,” Baker added. “He has been an important part of our success, and he has displayed great integrity, work ethic and dedication. He has been involved in all facets of our program during his time on the basketball staff, and he has earned this opportunity to coach our team on an interim basis for the 2023-24 season.

Eilert will now be tasked with attempting to hold together a roster which was considered one of the better in recent memory given the success that the program had in the transfer portal this off-season. West Virginia added Syracuse center Jesse Edwards, point guard Kerr Kriisa, guard RaeQuan Battle and guard Omar Silverio.

The Mountaineers also were successful with bringing back others for this coming season with forward Tre Mitchell, point guard Joe Toussaint and guard Jose Perez.

Sources have indicated that the players were in favor of Eilert in the position.

Since former head coach Bob Huggins announced his resignation Saturday, Mitchell, Toussaint and Kriisa have entered the portal but sources have indicated that each kept open the possibility of a return depending on the coach that was hired.

Eilert already has a connection with each and his focus now will be on retaining the current roster and attempting to enter the 2023-24 season with as little damage as possible.

“I’m excited about this opportunity to lead the wonderful group of guys that we have in our locker room. They have been working extremely hard on the court, in the weight room and in the classroom since they returned to campus on June 5. In the coming days and weeks, I will be solidifying our roster and getting our team ready to head to Italy later this summer.”