As a former video coordinator, head coach Josh Eilert has plenty of experience dissecting offenses.

And it was actually his time spent in that role that helped to shape what he wanted to do if he would someday get an opportunity to be a head coach.

“I took a lot of mental notes,” he said.

The Mountaineers head coach built out his potential playbook by taking pieces from things he observed over the years and then added to it once assistant Da’Sean Butler joined his staff. Butler, who played professionally and coached at various levels, helped to bring a lot to the table in terms of offense.

The result is a playbook that is quite thick to the point that West Virginia is only about a third through the installation of it because of the challenges of teaching college athletes.

“It takes some time to get all those plays in,” Eilert said.

Eilert likes the fact that his team is playing unselfishly and have displayed the ability to drive downhill, but the Mountaineers still need to make sure they’re in the right position with the correct spacing.

It’s certainly different than what the Mountaineers have been accustomed to in recent years, but the first-year head coach is putting his stamp on the program just like he said that he would when he was appointed in the role.

Because of his work as a video coordinator, Eilert highlighted some of his influences over the year such as Tom Izzo when it comes to spacing and avoiding jamming up the paint.

“You take pieces you see and try to make it work with your personnel. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t,” Eilert said.

The end result is an offense that is player-friendly which has the attention of those on the roster. Senior center Jesse Edwards spent his first four years at Syracuse under Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim and is excited by what Eilert is bringing to the table with the Mountaineers.

“He brings a whole lot of new modern plays, modern defense. Modern ways of approaching the game and it’s something that’s a lot of fun for the guys that have been in college a long time,” he said.

Forward Quinn Slazinski also played under a Hall of Fame coach in Rick Pitino and has been impressed with what Eilert has been able to draw up and how he connects with the team.

“I love the way he motivates our team and the stuff he draws up,” he said.