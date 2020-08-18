WVSports - Eligibility questions at heart of uncertainty in football

Eligibility questions have been at the heart of student athletes concerns when it comes to football.

That is true regardless if the games are set to be played in the fall or the spring.

So much so that the Division I Council has already recommended that any athletes that compete and opt out or have their season cut short by COVID-19 would have an additional season of competition if they participate in 50-percent or less of the maximum number of competitions allowed.

“They ask eligibility questions more than anything,” head coach Neal Brown said.

However, some belief that is not enough relief as there is expected to be a push to allow for student athletes to compete in the fall or the spring to maintain a year of eligibility.

That way student athletes will not have to worry about losing a year of eligibility by getting just over that 50-percent mark or face difficult decisions over whether to continue competing if they are approaching that cut off number.

This approach is being championed by none other than West Virginia Director of Athletics Shane Lyons according to The Athletic.

Of course if that is in place it opens up more questions when it comes to roster management and how the scholarships could be addressed? What would it mean for underclassmen and recruits as well that expected to be able to compete early in their careers for playing time?

But that’s another bridge to cross when college officials get there.

A solution over the proposal is expected at some point this week, which could at least bring certainty to the current players in a landscape that is filled with anything but that.

For now, football is set for this fall at West Virginia and having answers to these questions and concerns will go a long way toward putting the focus solely on the field.