T.J. Simmons is one of 17 scholarship seniors on the West Virginia football team.

And due to changes to the rules governing the eligibility clock with the introduction of blanket waiver for this fall, this has the potential to not be the final year for the senior class.

That is because in light of the challenges that COVID-19 has presented, the NCAA has essentially granted a free year this fall whether players play, opt-out or suit up in the spring. That extends the eligibility clock from the traditional five years to play four in competition to a six to play five model.