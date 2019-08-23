Isaiah Esdale is already in rare company.

A wide receiver by trade, Esdale has already scored multiple offensive and defensive touchdowns at the college level.

That’s because in addition to hauling in three receiving touchdowns in his lone season at Eastern Arizona J.C., he also had a pair of interception returns for touchdowns.

But how did he get that unique feather in his cap?

Well, the Delaware native was asked to use his athleticism at cornerback in certain packages for his team while also recording 10 of the 28 total passes completed by the predominantly run-first Gila Monsters. Those two interceptions are the only two of his career but he certainly made the most of the opportunity.

“Third and long they’d put me in at corner,” he said.

It was nothing new for Esdale, who also pulled double-duty at Eastern Christian Academy, but was unable to generate much interest from major college programs outside of smaller schools. West Virginia sniffed around but never extended a scholarship offer so he headed west for a new challenge.

His exploits, along with some nudging of the West Virginia coaches from former high school teammate and close friend David Sills put Esdale back on the radar for the Mountaineers. Then head coach Dana Holgorsen and wide receivers coach Tyron Carrier led the charge and Esdale was sold.

It took longer than he expected as he had to finish up coursework and didn’t arrive until late August, but he eventually made it to campus to start his career. He quickly realized that was just the first step in a long process if he wanted to put himself in position to see the field at this level.

Esdale redshirted his first season appearing in only one game against Youngstown State as he struggled with the adjustment to the college game and what was required to play receiver at this level. He also didn’t have the benefit of going through a full summer of workouts with the strength and conditioning staff.

Overall, everything was more structured than his previous experiences and that meant more was demanded on a daily basis. That takes time to fully understand.

“It was harder. I had to learn the offense and everything and get acclimated. They all were doing those workouts with Mike Joseph and I didn’t do any of those workouts,” he said.

Now, the redshirt sophomore is making a play up the depth chart as a pass catcher after his days of moonlighting as a defensive back appear to be behind him. West Virginia welcomed a new coaching staff in January and Esdale understood there were opportunities available with a clean slate.

During an open media session in the spring, Esdale flashed some of those traits that made him an attractive commodity to the Mountaineers as he leaped between two defenders to come down with a tough catch outside the shadow of the goal line.

“I’m always going to try to go get it,” he said.

Esdale, who has been working at times with the first team unit, also has had to embrace the importance of blocking at his position and how critical it is to making the offense effective. Ask Esdale the major difference between the old offense and the new one at wide receiver?

“Way more physical,” he said.

His days scoring defensive touchdowns might be in the rear view mirror, but he’s hoping that he’s only just began to add to his resume in the scoring department at wide receiver.