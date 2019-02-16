SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





West Virginia will travel to Kansas down two more players after the dismissals of the lone senior on the roster Esa Ahmad and redshirt junior Wesley Harris.

Both of which were valuable pieces to the roster with Ahmad appearing in 23 games and averaging 12 points per game, most among healthy players, while also averaging 5.8 rebounds per game. As for Harris, he appeared in 22 games while averaging 7.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

The dismissals were made due to a violation of athletic department policies and that’s as far as head coach Bob Huggins would go on the issue as well.

“I’m not able to talk about it,” he said.

The Mountaineers sit at 10-14 and are now down to nine scholarship players with juniors Sagaba Konate (knee) and James Bolden (ankle) sidelined and Huggins also did not have an update as to their status moving ahead. Still, regardless of who is on the court the show must go on and West Virginia will head to a place where they have yet to win since joining the Big 12 Conference inside Allen Fieldhouse.

West Virginia already has one victory over Kansas this year after beating the Jayhawks 65-65 in mid-January inside the Coliseum but this is a different challenge, with a different roster.

In that game alone, Ahmad made several key baskets down the stretch run to get West Virginia back into the game but he obviously won’t be there this time around. That forces others to rise up in his stead.

“We’re just going to have some other people step up that really haven’t stepped up this year yet. We’ve lost the guys who really have been the leaders of the team so those other people are going to have to step up,” Huggins said.

While Huggins hasn’t discussed the recent departures from the roster with the rest of the team, he has been encouraged by how the group has practiced with enthusiasm since then. Just don’t expect West Virginia to reinvent the wheel in the couple of practices since the news broke.

“It’s hard to make drastic changes on a couple days of practice. We’ll just have other people step up and do what those guys did,” he said.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. with the game televised on ESPN.