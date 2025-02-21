Even with plenty of change, focus is on winning at West Virginia

Rich Rodriguez is entering his 28th year as a head coach at various levels of college football but his first in his second stint at West Virginia presents some firsts for him.

The Mountaineers do not return any full-time starters on the defensive side of the football and only two played significant snaps on the offensive side in that type of role. That makes this spring perhaps more important than usual given the amount of turnover due to graduation or the transfer portal with a lot of new faces across the roster.

“I’ve never had a time where I had zero starters on defense and every lineman and probably three of the backups. You expect more turnover now because of the transfer portal part of it but it also is the transfer portal and a lot of seniors, too. It’s a little bit unique,” he said.

Because of the changes that means that there aren’t any designated leaders to step into those voids as the Mountaineers transition into new expectations with the new coaching staff.

That will mean a shock to the system for many players who must adjust to the new expectations with a new coaching staff in place but Rodriguez has already seen encouraging signs with the Tour of Duty which are four early morning workouts that concluded Thursday.

“I saw a big difference in the first day we did it from an effort and understanding standpoint to the last one we did this morning. I thought they did a really good job adapting to that,” he said. “So I feel encouraged to answer your question that these guys will adapt to practice really well.”

Building a culture takes time, but so far he has been pleased with the winter workouts and the progress that the team has made in many areas.

“There’s been moments where we do skill development where I'm thinking their version of playing hard and my version of playing hard are not quite matched up yet but I think they’re willing. I think our guys really are eager and are buying into what we’re asking. They don’t have a choice but they’ve got a good attitude and they’re eager to prove themselves and work hard,” he said.

West Virginia will have to sort out a lot in terms of the pecking order with the players from now until the ball is kicked off in August and the spring will be the first step in that process. Fortunately, the rules have changed to allow more work in the summer and that will be a critical process as well with the roster in place at that point but the spring is a good starting point.

“I’ll watch the spring practices really closely,” he said.

Because there is so much wide-open competition, Rodriguez expects things to be interesting throughout the spring as players battle for roles. With it being the first spring under a new coaching staff there will be a focus on evaluation and seeing what is on the roster and what areas still need to be addressed with the second transfer portal window looming in mid-April.

“It’s also kind of fun and exciting. I’m looking forward to watching our guys compete and evaluating and seeing what we’ve got. I have some concerns at certain positions but which coach doesn’t. Hopefully, by the end of spring some of those will be alleviated,” Rodriguez said.

But even with all the changes the expectations are still the same to win football games. Rodriguez made it clear that is why he was hired in the first place not for nostalgic reasons or what he did during his first tenure over the program from 2001-07 where he had the Mountaineers positioned among the nation’s best. That’s especially true in an era where it is possible to rebuild things quickly.

“There’s a sense of urgency that maybe I shouldn’t have right now because it’s only February but I don’t care if we don’t have any starters returning, that's not an excuse to not have a good football team. Try to get better and I told them I didn’t get hired for nostalgia reasons. I got hired to win,” Rodriguez said. “That’s why I’m sitting here. People want to talk about 2003-7, I got hired because the expectation is to win and we’re going to try to win.”

That is going to take effort all across the board from the players preparing to win, and the coaches coaching to win and across the board. But it’s the goal and that starts from the jump.

“Just because this old guy is sitting here in this chair, I'm not going to snap my fingers and we’re going to win 12 games and be in the playoffs. It doesn’t happen that way. We’ve got to have a lot of guys working really, really hard, coaches, staff members, players, fans and supporters,” he said.