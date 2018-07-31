Flashback a year ago and things were looking different for West Virginia wide receiver David Sills.

The one-time quarterback prodigy who once committed to Southern California as a 13-year old had reinvented himself in the game of football. Now, no longer throwing the passes Sills instead was dedicating his time on the field to being the one catching them.

It wasn’t an easy transition at first though because Sills grew up playing the quarterback position and as it’s commonly said old habits sometimes die hard.

And it was a move he never expected to make in the first place.