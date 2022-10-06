The transfer portal has become one of the hot topics across the college football landscape.

A database built primarily to help streamline the traditional transfer process, college athletes provide their intent to leave their respective schools to the compliance office who then enters their name into the portal. From there, unless indicated otherwise, other college coaches can contact them.

Now, just because a player enters into the portal does not mean they have to leave or even if there will be another school waiting for them on the other side.

The discussion has been around the number of players leaving schools for either new opportunities or being stuck in portal limbo but what have the real numbers shown?

This is an update to a previous series.

