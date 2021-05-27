Examining potential West Virginia football transfer targets
West Virginia still has two open scholarships to fill in the off-season and with the one-time transfer rule set to take effect that opens up more possibilities than normal when it comes to filling those slots with transfers.
The Mountaineers are expected to be active in filling those slots and here is a look at who's committed and just a few of those other players that could draw interest.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news