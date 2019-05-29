The West Virginia basketball roster is beginning to take shape for next season following a wave of departures and additions. So WVSports.com takes a look at what the roster will look like and which players fit in where heading into next season.

The Mountaineers still have technically two open scholarships are they wait for a decision on center Sagaba Konate, although all indications are that he will not be returning regardless of what unfolds with NBA teams in the coming weeks.

That scholarship could very likely go to redshirt senior Logan Routt if so, so that would still leave two slots to fill preferably before August so those players can accompany the team overseas on the trip to Spain.