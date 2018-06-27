Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-27 08:26:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Examining the June camp season at WVU: New offers

Oa4lulwug9rcgc0i5f8n
Lawton earned his first power five offer from West Virginia.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

The first leg of camp season is over at West Virginia and WVSports.com takes a look back at the six different events during the month of June.

Today we look at the prospects that received offers after performing in one of the five one-day camps or participating in the annual 7-on-7 tournament.

Where do each of their recruitments stand and what's next?

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}