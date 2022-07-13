Examining the junior college impact for West Virginia in 2022
Taking a look at the junior college players that West Virginia signed in the previous class and projecting what their impact could be on the upcoming season.
The Mountaineers didn't sign a significant number from those ranks but each have a chance to make their mark on the 2022 campaign.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news