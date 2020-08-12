WVSports - Examining the updated West Virginia 2020 football schedule

Examining the updated West Virginia 2020 football schedule
The West Virginia 2020 football schedule is set, yet again, and we take a look at how things shape up for the Mountaineers if the season is indeed played.
Granted the release of the schedule does not guarantee a season, but it does inspire some hope that every effort is being made to see that one could be played as safely as possible.
So let’s look at the slate:
Sept. 12 Eastern Kentucky
Sept. 19 BYE
Sept. 26 @ Oklahoma State
Oct. 3 Baylor
Oct. 10 BYE
Oct. 17 Kansas
Oct. 24 @ Texas Tech
Oct. 31 Kansas State
Nov. 7 @ Texas
Nov. 14 TCU
Nov. 21 BYE
Nov. 28 Oklahoma
Dec. 5 @ Iowa State
--West Virginia will host six home games and only four road games, none of those road games will be played on consecutive weekends throughout the course of the 2020 schedule. But the Mountaineers will open on the road in Big 12 Conference play with a Sept. 26 trip to Oklahoma State. That isn’t easy, but it does get a difficult game out of the way early in the season when teams are finding their footing.
--The rest of the road games on the 2020 schedule are as follows: Oct. 12 at Texas Tech, Nov. 7 at Texas and Dec. 5 at Iowa State.
--The home games will be Sept. 12 Eastern Kentucky, Oct. 3 Baylor, Oct. 17 Kansas, Oct. 31 Kansas State, Nov. 14 TCU and Nov. 28 Oklahoma. None of those are played back-to-back without a road trip or bye.
--West Virginia will have three bye weeks throughout the 2020 season with Sept. 19, Oct. 10 and Nov. 21 making up those dates for the Mountaineers. In the original schedule, there was one in-season bye week set for the Oct. 31 week. That allows for more overall flexibility.
--There will be one non-conference game on the schedule and it remains the only completely unchanged game from the original slate with Eastern Kentucky coming to Morgantown Sept. 12. The Colonels must adhere to the same testing and protocol as the rest of the Big 12 Conference.
--None of the order from the Big 12 games remained the same outside of the Mountaineers set to close the season on the road at Iowa State, although the game was moved from Nov. 27 to Dec. 5.
--The schedule in order of projected finish from the Big 12 Pre-season media poll are: at No. 2 Oklahoma State, No. 5 Baylor, No. 10 Kansas, at No. 9 Texas Tech, No. 7 Kansas State, at No. 3 Texas, No. 6 TCU, No. 1 Oklahoma and at No. 4 Iowa State.
--West Virginia will host their final home game against Oklahoma Nov. 28, giving the program a chance at the Sooners when they hypothetically playing their best football.
--The original slate was as follows:
Sept. 12 Eastern Kentucky
Sept. 26 Kansas State
Oct. 3 @ Texas Tech
Oct. 10 TCU
Oct. 17 @ Texas
Oct. 24 Kansas
Oct. 31 BYE
Nov. 7 Oklahoma
Nov. 14 @ Oklahoma State
Nov. 21 Baylor
Nov. 27 @ Iowa State
----------
