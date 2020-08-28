West Virginia football had a busy off-season welcoming transfers into the program but now the question becomes which of those are going to be eligible for the 2020 season?

The Mountaineers added transfer pieces to the roster in Arizona linebacker Tony Fields, Arizona safety Scottie Young, Virginia offensive lineman Ja’Quay Hubbard, Middle Tennessee wide receiver Zack Dobson, Maryland linebacker Bryce Brand and Troy punter Tyler Sumpter. That also doesn’t include Louisville wide receiver Keion Wakefield who joined the program in January.