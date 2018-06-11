West Virginia is still in search of a signal caller for the 2019 class and it's a quest that's taken offensive coordinator Jake Spavital all over during the evaluation period.

The Mountaineers currently have three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster with one of those in redshirt senior Will Grier set to exhaust his eligiblity at season's end. That means the program could not only take one but possibly two prospects to help restock the numbers at the position.

Now if that route is elected to be traveled that could mean a 2019 option as well as a transfer but for now we'll keep the focus on high school options.

And it makes sense to start with those that already hold scholarships.