West Virginia has dealt with turnover this off-season by means of the transfer portal leaving some starting spots to fill on both sides of the ball.

WVSports.com examines the key losses to the transfer portal on the offensive side of the ball and how the Mountaineers will go about replacing those with what is already on the roster.

The coaching staff still has six scholarships to fill held over from the 2022 class, but this will focus primarily on the in-house options that could fill those roles.