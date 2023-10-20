West Virginia is now six games or halfway into the 2023 season and we look at where players stand in terms of potential redshirts and with injuries.

Self redshirting:

Aaron and Braham came in together in the 2022 class and both appeared in four games this season but elected to take a redshirt in order to preserve their eligibility with the intention to transfer after the season. Both junior college players were expected to take on a much larger role this year but were limited to just 4 catches for 25 yards.

Injured for season:



West Virginia went out to get both Miller from Kent State and Cobb from Buffalo in order to round out the secondary but both were injured and will be lost for the season. Miller is expected to apply for a waiver in order to return next season, but Cobb only appeared in two games and will be eligible to be back for another year next fall.

Played in three games:

Johnson has battled both injuries and illness which has limited him to just three games this season. He has carried the ball just three times for 5 yards and has had plenty of success over the course of his career. But right now the true junior could still be eligible for a redshirt although I don't expect that to stay that way.

Played in two games:

These two freshmen are likely to redshirt this year, but injuries in the secondary could put Jackson into a bigger role. Still, West Virginia would prefer to redshirt these players if given the option in this game.

Played in one game: