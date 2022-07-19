Examining West Virginia targets as the process unfolds
West Virginia hosted 25 official visitors over the summer but there are more opportunities for the Mountaineers to bring players to campus this fall.
WVSports.com looks at some of the key targets remaining on the board and the possibility of whether they will make a visit once the season begins.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news