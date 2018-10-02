SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





Bob Huggins isn’t the same coach he was earlier in his career.

No, in fact the veteran head coach insists he’s changed a lot in some areas.

“Before I’d be down there every second and I haven’t been. I’ve sat up there and taken notes and seeing some things that guys were doing well and things guys needed to work on,” he said.

Just don’t expect his team to be following his lead anytime soon.

No, this edition of the Mountaineers should look very similar to its recent predecessors with an attacking full-court press designed to dictate the tempo on the court.

Now they will need to find replacements for senior leaders Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles to create that ball pressure but that is part of the process from year to year as players cycle out of the program.

It’s the same recipe but with one major difference.

This club is possibly as deep as any under Huggins as the Mountaineers have a full complement of 13 scholarship players to go along with two walk-ons. In fact, the number should be the closest that West Virginia has had to resembling that vaunted first year of Press Virginia.

“Our strength is our numbers,” Huggins said.

Junior Logan Routt helped that effort by giving up his scholarship in order for the Mountaineers to add more to the roster. Then Huggins added Fairmont walk-on Taevon Horton another that had other options but elected to bypass those to play for the Mountaineers.

“Both of those guys are competitive,” he said. “We can throw a lot of people at them I think. We just have to make sure we’re throwing it to our team.”

Practice started Friday and the season opener will be 40 days away against a highly competitive mid-major club in Buffalo. The same team that knocked off Arizona in the NCAA Tournament last season.

“We don’t have a lot of time to get ready,” Huggins said.

West Virginia also will have the benefit of playing Penn State in a charity exhibition game which will allow the team to work out some of the kinks prior to when the games count. It also will be a clash of styles where the slower tempo Nittany Lions will square off against the Mountaineers.

“There’s a lot of guys for a few spots though we want to play a lot of people,” he said.